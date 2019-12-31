Days after rumours flooded the social media community that former BBNaija housemate Tacha Akide has parted ways with her manager, Teebillz, she has come out to confirm it.

A copy of the document shared on her Instagram handle, says they mutually agreed to discontinue their management contract.

Tacha also stated that a new management would be announced soon.

Read the document below

Also confirming it on his handle, Teebillz said his team and Tacha passed a unanimous resolution on December 17 to disengage their contract.

According to him, Billz vision will no longer be responsible for the management and brand strategy and publicity services of Tacha.

He stated that this would take effect on January 16 2020, as the team would finalise ongoing brand management.

It is however not clear what led to this, as none of them has opened up on it.

Tacha had announced Teebillz as her manager on October 11.

Recall that shortly after she was disqualified from the ‘Pepper Dem’ House for engaging in a fight with Mercy, Teebillz demanded connection with with her, so as to be her manager.

Sharing a photo of Tacha on his Instagram page, he wrote: “No be joke I will make Tacha the biggest brand out of Africa….. Bigger than Big brother it self! Tacha is the Kim K of Africa!!! #NoCap pls connect me with her I want to be her Business manager.”