BBNaija: House-Warming Loading- Mercy Reveals

It appears winner of BBNaija Pepper Dem edition, Mercy Eke is gearing towards becoming a young house owner in 2020.

Mercy, who has bagged series of endorsement deals since the end of the reality show, took to Instagram to say that 2019 has been awesome.

The video vixen shared a sultry photo with a caption where she revealed that she would soon be having a house-warming ceremony.

“Last Sunday of the year, 2019 has been awesome, house-warming loading”