Adoke: Judge Returns Case File Of Former AGF

Vacation judge Justice Othman Musa on Tuesday returned the case file of former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke to the Chief Judge of the FCT for reassignment, meaning his bail application suffers a setback.

Justice Musa returned the case file following an application for bail by the counsel representing the former AGF.

He applied for an adjournment to enable him respond to the counter affidavit filed by the EFCC challenging the application.

Justice Musa in a short ruling on the propriety of granting the adjournment on Tuesday, explained that the vacation period of the court ends on the 3rd of January and in view of that, he is returning the case file to the Chief Judge of the FCT.

The EFCC had filed criminal charges against Adoke over his role in the Malabu Oil scandal before Justice Danlami Senchi also of the FCT High Court sitting at Jabi.