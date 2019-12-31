Home » 9ice Opens Up On Reasons For Third Marriage

9ice's wedding with baby mama (source: Instagram)

Nigerian  indigenous singer, Abolore Akande better known as 9ice , has revealed why he is embarking on a journey to forever with his third baby mama, Olasunkanmi Ajala.

Concise News understands that 9ice and Olasunkanmi were together for eight years before finally tying the knot last Thursday.

In a chat with City People, the “Gongo Aso” crooner said “she has been a very nice partner and friend to me. She is cool and calm.”

“She has become my friend and what’s the best partner anyone can have if not the girlfriend/partner/baby mama who has become your friend”

This news platform reports the couple has a daughter, Mitchelle whom they welcomed five years ago.

Meanwhile, in series of post on her Instagram handle, 9ice’s new wife and third baby mama shared photos of the wedding moment, with heartwarming captions to complement them.

