2020: What Peter Obi Told Nigerians In New Year Message

A former governor of Anambra State Peter Obi has called on Nigerians to work together for the growth of the country in the new year 2020.

Concise News reports that Obi who was the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, 2019, general election, also pinned Nigeria’s problems on its leaders.

In his New Year message to Nigerians, Tuesday, Obi said Nigeria is destined for greatness but its leadership has failed over the years.

“We must all, therefore, tell ourselves the truth that this country is dying gradually and all hands must be on deck in the new year to redirect the ship of state away from the dyke that it’s headed,” he said.

Also, he decried the level of hardship and killings in the West African nati0n, calling on political leaders to refocus their economic policies for growth and development via education and support for small and medium scale businesses.

“Government should also in the new year strive to seek a pragmatic solution to the increasing security challenges in the country,” he added.

This is as he wished Nigerians a happy and a prosperous 2020, praying for enduring justice and peace in the society.