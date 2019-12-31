2020: What Nigerian Football Fans Should Expect In New Year – NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have assured football fans in the country there will be a lot of changes and improvement in the outings of the national teams.

Nigeria had a bad year as many of the national teams failed to impress in major competitions and qualifying for others.

‘The U-17 team failed to make it past the group stage of the 2019 World Cup, the home-based Super Eagles side did not also qualify for the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Also, the Flying Eagles did not impress at the U-20 World Cup earlier in the year as the male and female Olympic football teams surrendered in the race to the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Only the Super Eagles did put smiles on the faces of Nigerians as they claimed the bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt after missing out in the last two editions – 2017 and 2015.

The NFF, have, however, assured that in 2020, there will be an improvement in the performances of the national teams.

According to the NFF Secretary-General Muhammed Sanusi during a chat with the press in Abuja, Monday, the poor performances of Nigerian teams in 2019 would spark a change in the fortunes of the national sides.

Sanusi who described the inability of the country’s football teams to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Games as a big blow to Nigeria, said the NFF are working to revamp the game in the West African nation.

“Looking at the performance of Nigerian national teams in international engagements this year, I believe their performance was not top-notch as people expected,” he admitted.

“Apart from the Super Eagles, who won the bronze medal at the Egypt 2019 Nations Cup, the Super Falcons, the U-17, U-20, U-23, and home-based Eagles did not excel in their campaigns.

“This did not go down well with the NFF. But the federation has started working to revamp the standard of football in the country.

“Our vision is to get the required and experienced coaches to handle our national teams.”

Also, he noted the Glass House is happy to extend the contract (which expires in June 2020) of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

“Although Rohr has been doing well with the Super Eagles, the NFF’s technical committee will still review his performance and also give him guidelines to follow in his new contract,” Sanusi added.

“With this and other moves on the pipeline, Nigerians will see a change in football development in the country.”