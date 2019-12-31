200 New Year Wishes, Messages To Send To Family, Friends In 2020

People throughout the world anticipate a new year to celebrate the memories they made in the past year, to welcome the new one and wish loved ones a Happy New Year.

If you are excited about the new year, it is time to look at these unique new year messages and wishes because you really need to wish your dearest ones a happy new year.

Welcome to the year 2019. Happy new year to you, your friends and your family!

Below are some new year wishes and messages you can send to friends, family members and loved ones.

Happy New Year Wishes

May this new year bring you much joy and fun. May you find peace, love and success. Sending my heartiest new year wish for you!

I hope that the new year will be the best year of your life. May all your dreams come true and all your hopes be fulfilled!

I hope your life will be full of surprise and joy in the new year that’s about to begin. May You be blessed with everything you want in life.

Remember all the good memories you have made and know that your life will be so full of wonders in the coming year. Happy New Year 2020!

I love you more today than I loved you yesterday. And I will love you more tomorrow than I love you today. Happy New Year 2020!

Another wonderful year is going to end. But don’t worry, one more year is on the way to decorate your life with unlimited colors of joy!

May the New Year bring you happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous 2020!

May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements and a lot of new inspirations on your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.

I want to have a new year as bright as your eyes, as sweet as your smile and as happy as our relations is. Happy new year! Wishing you a great new year!

I wish you a very Happy New Year. Hope you have a great time ahead.

My only wish for this New Year is that I want to love you more than ever, take care of you more than ever and make you happier more than ever. Happy new year!

Your love filled up my heart with happiness that I have never felt. You gave me a life that I never knew existed. Wishing my love, a great new year!

I wish to have a year filled with happiness and strength to overcome all the dark hours. You are a true blessing. Happy New Year, love.

Best friendships are the ones that don’t fade away no matter what. They grow old and make life worth living when things go wrong. Thanks, mate for everything. Have a blessed new year!

May the new year bring all the good things in life you truly deserve. You had an amazing year already and you’re going have another more amazing one!

Your presence in my life is like an open door that welcomes happiness and joy in abundance. I have never felt so alive before. Happy new year 2020!

Life is full of ups and downs but thanks to you guys, I can never feel down. Thanks for being my support. I love you so much, Happy New Year. May God bless you.

Happy New Year! I hope all your endeavors in 2020 are successful.

Wave a goodbye to the old and embrace the new with full of hope, dream and ambition. Wishing you a happy new year full of happiness!

Wishing for a year filled with laughter, success, and peace my dear colleagues. May God bless each and every one of us and our families. Happy New Year.

New is the year, new are the hopes, new is the resolution, new are the spirits, and new are my warm wishes just for you. Have a promising and fulfilling New Year!

May the 12 months of new year be full of new achievements for you. May the days be filled with eternal happiness for you and your family!

Fresh HOPES, Fresh PLANS, Fresh EFFORTS, Fresh FEELINGS, Fresh COMMITMENT. Welcome 2020 with a fresh ATTITUDE. Happy New Year.

May the joys of new year last forever in your life. May you find the light that guide you towards your desired destination. Happy new year!

Its time to decorate your life with the colors that this new year has brought for you. May your life shine brighter than a thousand lightning stars!

Happy New Year! I hope all your dreams come true in 2020 – onwards and upwards!

A new year is like a blank book. The pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year.

I hope that the new year will be full of positivity for you. Its time to embrace the joys it is bringing for you. Happy new year!

New Year Messages

You came into my life to put an end to all my sufferings and bad times. Today, I am happier than the happiest man in the world. Happy new year darling!

You are undoubtedly the best human being that I ever met in life. There are so many things to learn from you. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!

A New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year.

May the New Year start with fresh joys and a life filled with peace. May you get warmth and togetherness and prosperity too. Happy New Year!

As long as you are with me, I don’t need any other reason to celebrate the new year. You’re all the reasons I need to smile. Wishing you a happy new year!

May this upcoming year be as much glorified as you wish for it to be. Make this year more memorable than ever by accomplishing all your goals. Have a safe and happy new year.

Wishing you a Happy New Year with the hope that you will have many blessings in the year to come.

Another year has passed, another year has come. I wish for you that, with every year, you achieve all of your dreams. May God pour love and care on you. Happy New Year.

Life is not about possession; it is about appreciation. New hopes and aspirations. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year Wishes for Friends

You’ve been the most amazing friend in my life throughout the past years. I hope you’ll never stop doing that. Happy new year!

Becoming your friend was the best thing I’ve done in last year. I would really like to keep this friendship alive for the rest of my life!

Thank you for holding on to me when things get hard and I get tired of life. May Lord bless our bond and you – forever and always. Have a great holiday. Happy New Year.

Without you, last year wouldn’t be so full of sweet memories. I can’t wait to do the same in this year. Wishing you a happy new year!

May all your dreams come true and may you find the love of your life this new year. I have only good wish for you. Thank you for being such a good friend to me!

Last year was a special year in my life because I met you. Next year will be special because I already have you as my best friend!

May you become a billionaire this new year so I don’t have to pay your restaurant bills anymore. Wishing you a prosperous year ahead!

It feels wonderful to think about how quickly we became such good friends to each other. I’m sure our friendship will last forever. Happy new year 2020!

I have received many blessings in life, but you will always be the best one that god has ever given me. Happy new year my friend!

I may not always appreciate you as a friend, but deep in my heart, I have a place for you that no one can ever take. Happy new year!

I enjoyed this year with you so much that I can’t wait to begin another. Thank your for showing me the true color of friendship. Happy new year dear friend!

Funny New Year Messages

Its time of the year to make new year’s resolutions that you know you can never keep. But you’ll do it anyway. Happy new year!

One more year has gone and you’re still the dumb person you were always. Let’s hope you can be a better person this year!

Remember mate that life always gives you a second chance. What are new years for? Grab your chances every time! Happy New Year.

You know what’s my favorite part of the new year? I always make my resolutions when I’m drunk so that I never am committed to them. Happy New Year.

You know you’re old and tired when you just want to have nap instead of being drunk & have fun on a New Year’s Eve. Happy new year 2020!

The funniest thing about the last day of a year is that you can make a bunch of unrealistic to-dos list & still everyone would say you can accomplish them!

I’m not making any new resolutions for the New Year. I’m really good at annoying you and I’ll simply continue on that path!

May all your problems vanish as quickly as your new year’s resolution does every year. I wish you a happy new year full of happiness!

Life is already full of good things. You just have to stop complaining and be a little bit more optimistic. Enjoy this new year with a glass-half-full of vodka!

New years bring you a lot of new problems. But the good thing is, they usually last just as long as your new year resolution. Happy new year!

Life has taught me that no matter what you say and how hard you try; you can never stop some people from making stupid new year resolutions! Happy new year!

I’m planning to come to your house on the 31st of December so that on the 1st of Jan, I can say – I have been living in your house for a year! Happy New Year.

Keep making the same old mistakes, but do it in a new way. Accept my heartfelt, warm wishes for this new year. All the best!

New years are like restart buttons to start things over again, except the fact that your device is long dead. Have an enjoyable new year!

Happy New Year Messages for Wife

Thanks for being the loveliest wife in this world. I really want to make this year very special for you. Happy new year my dear!

I never regret a moment for being with you. Your presence is the sweetest thing that can ever happen to me. happy new year!

I am so busy living the good years that I almost forgot how a bad year feels like! Thanks for making my life a piece of heaven. Happy new year darling!

You did not only complete me, but you also completed my home and my world. I want to spend every year of my life loving you. Wish you a happy new year!

You filled my life with the abundance of love, joy and smiles. You’re the kind of wife only a fortunate one can get. Happy new year!

You are the biggest blessing of my life. You have made every dream of mine come true. May the new year bring all the joy that you deserve!

You always give me a feeling of fulfillment. With you, I feel complete and proud. I can never think of starting a new year without you. Happy new year!

No one can love me more than you do. I can’t remember when was the last time I felt sad since you came into my life. Thank you for being such a great wife. Happy new year!

The unconditional love I received from you can never be repaid. I can only promise you that I will do whatever it takes to keep you happy in life. Happy new year!

Thanks for giving me your love. I know we will be happier than ever in the next year. Happy New Year, Thank you so much for everything. I love you.

I hope with my entire heart that you receive all the love and respect that you deserve in the New Year and blossom in the finest way. Happy New Year, wife.

Thank you for agreeing to spend the rest of your life with me! I wish to make you happier than the last year. Happy New Year, baby.

You are the apple of my eyes. You make everything better and couldn’t have asked for someone other than you to be my partner. I love you so much, my wife. Happy New Year.

Happy New Year Wishes for Husband

You are and will always remain to be the man of my dream. I love You with all my heart and respect you for the person you are. Happy new year!

My life has been more like a fairy tale since you came into my life. You’ve made all sadness in my life vanish with a touch of your love. Happy new year!

I dreamt for a sweet husband and a happy home and god introduced me with you. You are the best achievement in my life. Happy new year!

I don’t think I can ever have a bad year in my life as long as you’re in it. You’re really the best life partner ever. Happy new year!

Thanks for making the last year of my life a collection of beautiful memories. Your presence in life is everything I ever dreamt of. Happy new year!

My heart is like an ocean full of love for you. The love I have for you is so deep and it can never run dry. Wishing you a long and healthy life! Happy new year!

Your presence in my life has been phenomenal. You gave me so many exciting moments and wonderful memories to cherish forever. Wishing you happy new year!

You are the most important part of my life. I have spent the most memorable years of my lifetime with you. Thank you for being the best husband ever. Happy new year!

It’s more than just another new year with you. For me, it’s going to another good year to be spent in loving and caring for you. Happy 2020!

You became a part of my life even before I realized it. The greatest pleasure for me will be to become the reason of your happiness this year. Happy new year honey!

Thank you for making me feel so special. You are not only my husband but also the biggest supporter of me. Happy new year!

My heart beats faster when you touch me. Just a simple thought of you can bring a smile on my face. I love to the moon and back. Happy new year!

Another great year is on its way. Just wanted to thank you for being the prince of my fairytale. I love you till death tears us apart and even after that. Happy New Year.

Thank you for making me feel like the most important person. I love you more for making me fall in love with myself! Happy New Year, your handsome sweet fella.

New Year Wishes for Parents

Being born to parents like you is a blessing for a lifetime. I am thankful to you for loving me and taking care of me since my birth. Happy new year!

Being able to spend every new year with you is the most wonderful experience in life. May the new year bring a long-lasting smile to both your faces.

Even if I die and be born a thousand times to a thousand different parents, I could never be as happy as I am for being your born to you! Happy new year!

God always has the best plan for me. It all started when he decided to send me to the most amazing parents in the world. Happy new year!

I want to make this new year the best year for you two. I want to make sure you are happy and enjoying each moment of the year. Happy new year!

Happy New Year Messages for Family

I find myself lucky because I had my family supporting me in all the bad and good times. I want to wish a happy new year for my amazing family!

I wait the entire year just for this time in the year to get back to my sweet home to spend the New Year’s Eve with my sweet family. Happy new year to everyone!

It doesn’t matter how far I am from you guys, I’ll always be missing you and especially now, because it’s the New Year’s Eve. Happy new year!

Its still few more hours to go, but I’ve already started missing mom’s delicious cooking. Happy new year to everyone. I’m on my way!

It’s amazing to be part of a family that has so many beautiful people in it. I love you all and I miss you all. Happy new year!

Please note that the messages contained in this article were not originally compiled by this author.