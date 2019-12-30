White House Confirms Putin Called Trump To Thank U.S (Here’s Why)

The White House on Monday confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin, called U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday, to thank him for information that helped foil a potential holiday terrorist attack on Russia.

Concise News reports that White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, said Putin thanked Trump for information the U.S. provided.

“Trump and Putin committed to continuing their counter-terrorism cooperation during the call,” Gidley said.

He said Putin and Trump also discussed the state of relations between the US and Russia and future efforts to support effective arms control,’’ Gidley said.

Russian state media reported on Sunday that authorities prevented an attack in the city of St Petersburg, following a tip-off from the U.S.

The Interfax news agency quoted the domestic secret service FSB, as saying that two Russian citizens had been arrested on Friday in connection with the incident.

It reported that they had planned to carry out a terrorist attack on crowded locations during New Year celebrations.

“The investigators seized evidence which confirmed the plans for an attack,’’ it added.

The FSB said that U.S. intelligence had provided the tip-off.

Putin Weighs Future Options as He Marks 20 Years in Power

Meanwhile, as Putin marks two decades in power, he boasts about his achievements but remains coy about his political future — a reticence that fuels wild speculation about his intentions.

Putin points to the revival of Russia’s global clout, industrial modernization, booming agricultural exports and a resurgent military as key results of his tenure that began on Dec. 31, 1999.

On that day, Russia’s first President Boris Yeltsin abruptly stepped down and named the former KGB officer his successor, paving the way for his election three months later.

Critics accuse Putin of rolling back post-Soviet freedoms to establish tight control over the political scene, marginalize the opposition and stifle critical media. They hold him responsible for tensions with the West after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea, which bolstered his approval ratings but triggered U.S. and European sanctions.

“Putin stopped the normal development of Russia as a normal market economy and a normal political democracy” and turned the country into a “global spoiler,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, a researcher with the Carnegie Moscow Center.

Kremlin watchers are trying to predict what will happen after Putin’s current six-year term ends in 2024. They agree on one thing: Putin, Russia’s longest-serving leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, will likely stay at the helm.

A fitness fan, the 67-year old Putin appears in good shape to stay on. He regularly practices judo, skis and plays ice hockey in a demonstration of his vigor.