What Falana Asked Malami To Do After Release Of Dasuki, Sowore

Senior lawyer Femi Falana has asked Nigeria’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to apologise to pro-democracy activist Omoyele Sowore and former National Security Adviser (NSA) Sambo Dasuki for their late release from illegal detention.

Concise News reports that the lawyer said this in response to Malami’s claim that Dasuki and Sowore were released from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) on compassionate grounds.

It was learned that the two were released after President Muhammadu Buhari asked the minister to make the move.

The Nigerian government is prosecuting Dasuki for alleged criminal breach of trust, misappropriation and dishonest release of funds to the tune of N33.3 billion, Sowore is being prosecuted for alleged treason among other “offences.”

“The only reasons for the release of Omoyele Sowore and Sambo Dasuki revolved around our commitment to the rule of law, obedience to court orders and compassionate grounds,” BBC Hausa quoted Malami as saying.

However, Falana, who is Sowore’s lead counsel, noted that “we were flabbergasted when you turned round to inform us that you had no power to direct the State Security Service to comply with the order of the Federal High Court for the release Sowore from custody.

“But having belatedly deemed it fit to review your position and advise the Federal Government in line with the tenets of the rule of law you ought to have apologised to both Sowore and Dasuki.

“That is what is expected of you in accordance with Section 32 (6) of the 1999 Constitution. It is not an occasion for grandstanding or arrogant display of power.”

He also said, “It is submitted, without any fear of contradiction, that under the current human rights regime no authority has the power to detain any person beyond 48 hours in any part of Nigeria without a court order.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the government is not permitted to refuse to comply with the order of bail under the pretext of defending the security of the nation.

“Even under the defunct military dictatorship, detaining authorities were not authorised to incarcerate any person for ‘security reasons’ in defiance of court orders.”