Adedeji Adeleke, father of singer, Davido, has showered encomium on him over his recent concert, saying he gave “an excellent account of himself .”

Concise News reports that the singer had “A Good Time With Davido” concert at the Eko Energy City of the Eko Atlantic City in Lagos over the weekend.

The DMW boss, on his Instagram page, shared a screenshot of the Whatsapp message he got from his father, who was initially against his choice of his career.

In the heartwarming message, Adeleke expressed how proud he is to have Davido as his son, while wishing the concert did not end as at the time it did.

“Dear son David, to God be the glpru fot the talent bestowed on you. You gave an excellent account of yourself last night at your concert. You exhibited raw talent genius, industry staying in power organisation and hard work. You came fully prepared and rehearsed. I am very proud of you as your dad and I will pray for you and thank God for you. I love you.

“I wish you had stayed thirty minutes more to play more of the songs in your new album. You have a lot very nice songs on the album. People were not ready to leave when you closed the concert.”