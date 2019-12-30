We Don’t Need N37bn To Renovate N/Assembly – Rep Members

Some members of the House of Representatives have opposed the plan to spend N37 billion on the renovation of the National Assembly Complex.

Concise News reports that the lawmakers in a different statements on Sunday said that the legislators do not need to spend as much as N37 billion for renovation.

According to Honourables Bamidele Salam, Akin Alabi, and Legor Idagbo, only an upgrade in the audio and recording system of the chambers is needed and not the entire structure.

The lawmakers, however, proposed that instead of spending such an amount on the project, the money should be channeled into the upgrade of schools and hospitals across the country.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Salam, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who represents Ede Federal Constituency, said proposed that the money be channeled towards creating more jobs and giving out interest- free loans to small scale businesses.

“I am a member of the National Assembly but I sincerely do not think we need a 37 billion Naira renovation of that edifice, ” he said.

“Apart from the Chambers of the NASS which need some upgrade in the audio and recording system, the entire structure needs no renovation more than our classrooms, hospitals and roads which are mostly in a decrepit condition.

“As an advocate of an aggressive microcredit strategy for job creation, I would rather want to see 370,000 small businesses get 100k interest free loan within 12 months rather than have 1 edifice swallow that sum within the same period. ”

Salam added that he would advocate a change of the policy when the house of representatives reconvenes in January.

“If we mop up all funds voted for renovations of the presidential villa and other offices of political leaders and top civil servants, we will raise more than a quarter of a trillion Naira that can be injected into SMES in the coming year,” he said.

“I will, by God’s grace, be making this open advocacy on the floor of the house of Representatives when the House reconvenes in January. It is never too late to change a wrong policy.”

On his own part, Honourable Legor, a PDP member said the country needs more upgraded classrooms and hospitals to cater for the Nigerian people.

He said: “As a member of @nassnigeria, I don’t believe that the complex needs any renovation that would cost the country N37bn. We need more upgraded classrooms and hospitals to cater for the Nigerian people. – @HonLegor”

