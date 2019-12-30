Tuface Inspired Me To Make Music- Wizkid (Video)

Starboy, Wizkid has revealed that legendary singer, Tuface inspired his musical career, describing him as a legend, Concise News reports.

Speaking during Tuface’s concert at Eko Convention Centre Victoria Island, Lagos, Wizkid who performed his hit songs , “Joro” and “Ojuelegba” urged music lovers to show supports for the “African Queen” singer.

“Tonight is not about Starboy, I want you all to know that this man right here inspired me to make music.

“That is a legend, that is a King. You guys should always show respect and love for the only King 2face Idibia, 2baba”, he added.

Other stars present at the concert were Solidstar, 9ice, Patoranking, Waje, Soundsultan, Terry G, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Ycee, Reekado Banks and others.