Transfer: Man United In For Benefica’s Fernandes

Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes has emerged as one of a number of targets for Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports News.
The 20-year-old Portugal international has not featured in any of Benfica’s last seven games and is thought to have fallen out of favour with head coach Bruno Lage.
Representatives of the player have reportedly been in the UK attempting to broker a loan deal with a £34m option to buy with interested parties.
It is believed Fernandes’ release clause is £102m – but Benfica have conceded they will not get that kind of money for an out-of-favour player.
United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said they will only go into the market if the right player to fit the long-term strategy of the club becomes available.
