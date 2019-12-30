Poor Sanitary Condition At Ogun Secretariat Exposed

A report has uncovered the poor sanitary condition of the Ogun state government facility that houses offices of the state ministries, including the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Budget and Planning, and Office of the Accountant-General.

Concise News reports that according to a story by Information Nigeria, inadequate supply of water in Ogun State Secretariat, located at Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, is irritating civil servants as the entrance of toilets in some ministries are filled with disgusting dirt, producing offensive smell around the corridor; while most of the ministries do not have access to running water in their restrooms.

At the Ministry of Budget and Planning, a public servant, who prefers not to be named, disclosed that some workers prefer to openly defecate than using the toilet. He says the ministry has no running water, and this discourages some of the workers from visiting the restroom.

“I am only telling you this in confidence; some people still throw ‘shotput’ in this secretariat.

“There is no water. Although a water tanker comes to dispatch water every two weeks.

“But then, the water finishes in one week which leaves workers with no choice than to defecate in the bush or ask an aboki to help them get water.

“In some cases, some use bottled or sachet water to clean themselves.”

A source at the office of the Accountant-General covertly confirmed that whenever water is unavailable in the restrooms, no one would be allowed to access the facility until the cleaner supplies water.

He further lamented on how previous government administrations overlooked water challenges at the secretariat.

“When you go to Governor’s office, all the toilets, from the first to the last floor functions well.

“Even the securities attached to the Governor enjoy a well-maintained toilet than civil servants in the secretariat.

“It has been a long-age problem, we are just confused on how long this is going to last.”

Figures from budgets from 2013 to 2020 fiscal year show that successive governments in Ogun state budgeted billions of Naira on water supply and maintenance services in the state.

In 2013, the then Governor, Gbenga Daniel budgeted N16.1billion for Ogun Water Corporation, and Bureau of Water Resources.

Also, as part of its capital expenditure in 2019, former governor Ibikunle Amosun budgeted N8.7billion for Ogun State Water Corporation, and rural water supply.

However, in his 2020 budget presentation to the State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, 3rd December 2019, Governor Dapo Abiodun says a provision of N9.823. billion is earmarked for the execution of the various water and sanitation projects in the state.

It remains to be seen if this current administration will tackle the long-age challenge of irregular water supply in the state, and in the secretariat, in particular.