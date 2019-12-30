Photos From President Buhari’s Meeting With Security Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with Nigeria’s Service Chiefs in Abuja to receive security briefing.
The President’s meeting with the top military men in the country was at the Presidential Villa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Concise News had reported that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, was absent in the meeting.
See photos from the meeting as was released by the Presidency below:
