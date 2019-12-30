Home » Oshiomhole-Obaseki Faceoff: Edo Traditional Rulers Fix Date For Fasting, Prayer

By - 43 minutes ago on December 30, 2019
Supremacy battle between former governor, Adams Oshiomhole and incumbent governor, Godwin Obaseki/File Photo

The Edo Council of Traditional Rulers will on January 2, 2020, embark on fasting and prayer to seek God’s intervention in the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Concise News reports that Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo and his immediate predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, have been embroiled in protracted crisis which has polarised the party in the state.

The crisis between the two gladiators and their supporters has continued unabated in spite of the intervention by the leadership of the party, governors and other well-meaning individuals in the country.

A statement issued by the spokesperson for the Otaru of Auchi, Alh. Usman Abudah, and made available to newsmen in Benin on Monday, said that the royal father, Alh. Aliru Momoh, enjoined the Muslim ummah in his kingdom to continue to pray for peace in the state.

Abudah said that the monarch, while briefing members of Otaru-in-Council (OIC) on the recent meeting of the state Traditional Rulers’ Council, presided over by the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, had also urged them to join in the exercise.

While saying that the fasting would hold on January 2, 2020, he enjoined the entire kingdom to also support the efforts of the royal fathers, “as prayers are never too much and nobody knows whose prayers the Almighty will accept.”

