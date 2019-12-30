Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has addressed the alleged enmity between herself and collegaue, Genevieve Nnaji, describing it has “childish”.

Omotola, while responding to a Twitter user who demanded to see a picture of she and Genevieve hanging out said the perceived enmity between them was not true.

The user said: “@Realomosexy we wish to see a hangout photo of you and @GenevieveNnaji1. That will be so inspiring and darling after all these years of rumors that the two biggest female players in the industry are sworn enemies.”

Omotola replied: “Lol…that’s childish rumours now? Google you’ll see us together. We about making money now #goodvibesonly.”