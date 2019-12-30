Veteran Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, has addressed the alleged enmity between herself and collegaue, Genevieve Nnaji, describing it has “childish”.
Omotola, while responding to a Twitter user who demanded to see a picture of she and Genevieve hanging out said the perceived enmity between them was not true.
The user said: “@Realomosexy we wish to see a hangout photo of you and @GenevieveNnaji1. That will be so inspiring and darling after all these years of rumors that the two biggest female players in the industry are sworn enemies.”
Omotola replied: “Lol…that’s childish rumours now? Google you’ll see us together. We about making money now #goodvibesonly.”
Lol… that's childish rumours now? Google you'll see us together … we about making money now…#goodvibesonly https://t.co/M64x6r0ED4
— Omotola .j. Ekeinde , MFR (@Realomosexy) December 30, 2019
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters
Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here.
Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.