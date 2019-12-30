Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Monday, Dec. 30th, 2019

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Monday, December 30th, 2019.

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, has appointed the Olota of Ota, Ogun State, Prof. Adeyemi Obalenlege, as the coordinator of the Olofin Ogunfunminire Descendants Rebirth; a preparatory step to the realisation of the establishment of the Olofin Nations Assembly (ONA). His Imperial Majesty, Oba Ogunwusi, in a letter he personally signed said the Olota has been chosen as the coordinator of the rebirth because of his cultural astuteness and deep interest in efforts towards uniting the lineage of the 34th Ooni of Ife, Oba Aribiwoso.

The Club Quilox belonging to a member of the house of representatives, Shina Peller has been reopened by Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) days after the lawmaker was arrested and detained by police. The businessman turned politician was arrested and detained for allegedly mobilizing thugs to invade a police station after the vehicles of some of his club’s customers were towed for obstructing the free flow of traffic in Lagos state.

The Nigerian Army has seized 85 bags of smuggled foreign rice in a compound in Abor-Uwani community in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi. The raid was part of the ongoing “Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’’. Aliyu Yusuf, Deputy Director, Public Relations of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, disclosed this on Saturday, according to News Agency of Nigeria.

Legendary singer, Sound Sultan has taken to Instagram to narrate how he had kept check on Starboy, Wizkid before he gained prominence in the music industry. According to Sultan, who shared a shot of the massive turn out of fans during Wizkid’s starboyfest concert, the 29-year-old singer was a “raz” person. Sultan who seems glad about how big Wizkid has become, said only God knows tomorrow.

After unfollowing each other on Instagram, former BBNaija housemate Ike Onyema has denied breaking up with his lover and winner of the season 4 edition, Mercy Eke. On Wednesday, news emerged that Ike and Mercy had stopped following each other on the platform. Even though none of the lovers came out to give reason for the development, social media users already alleged that their relationship had hit the rocks.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday said the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presided over massive treasury looting for 16 years. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC added that President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to continue with the fight against corruption and jail more looters. The ruling party noted that looters have been sent out of their illegitimate job and not the “fictitious” 40 million Nigerians quoted by the opposition party.

The governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) during the 2019 general election in Imo State, Uche Nwosu, has returned to his former party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) following the failure of his appeal at the Supreme Court. Nwosu, who is a son-in-law to immediate past Governor Rochas Okorocha while addressing reporters at the Imo airport shortly after his arrival from Abuja at the weekend maintained that the Supreme Court, which voided his petition for double nomination, has actually affirmed that he is still a member of APC.

As the New Year beckons, more troubles seem to be coming the way of the embattled National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. A chieftain of the APC, Alhaji Kabiru Adjoto, vowed on Sunday that he would stage “a massive Oshiomhole Must Go Protest nationwide’’ early in the New Year. “I’m championing a massive Oshiomhole Must Go protest which will kick off early next year with thousands of corroborators across the 36 states of the federation,’’ Adjoto, told party members at his country home at Ikakumo in Igarraland in Edo.

Super Eagles star Kelechi Iheanacho has expressed delight at scoring for Leicester City in their 2-1 away win against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday night. Iheanacho, 23, was on for 90 minutes in the game, and won a penalty for Leicester in the 12th minute after he was felled inside the box by Lukasz Fabianski which was missed by Gray. The Super Eagles forward headed Brendan Rodgers’ men in front five minutes before the break.

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has paid the October and November 2019 back log allowances of beneficiaries of the N-Power programme before December 20, 2019 as promised by the Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq. In a statement signed on Friday by SA, Media to the Honourable Minister, Halima Oyelade, Farouq “assured that the kind of promptness demonstrated in the payment of the backlog as promised will be sustained.”

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.