Year 2019 is arguably one of the best years for self-proclaimed afro-fusion star, Burna Boy who just made it to New York Times’ list of ‘The 54 Best Songs of 2019’ for his song ‘Anybody.’

Concise News reports that Burna Boy’s ‘Anybody’ made its way to Number three on the list of 54, while the first two are Lizzo for the song ‘Cuz I Love You’ and FKA twigs for ‘Cellophane.’

Others include Tame Impala for ‘It Might Be Time,’ Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, ‘Bright Horses,’ Angel Olsen, ‘Lark,’ Joe Henry for ‘The Fact of Love’ among others.

According to the US-based newspaper “The calm, husky tone and understated beats of Burna Boy, from Nigeria, belie a determination to unite Africa and its diaspora. This track from his 2019 album, ‘African Giant,’ is both insinuating and ambitious.”

Anybody is a track off Burna Boy’s African Giant album which was released earlier in July.

This platform recalls that the album received a Grammy Awards nomination in November.