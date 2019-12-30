Ned Nwoko, Nigerian businessman and husband of Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has extended his philanthropic gesture by rendering support and services to the needy in eradication of malaria in Nigeria.

Concise News reports that Nwoko flagged off an initiative – Malaria Eradication Programme In Africa.

Through Ned Nwoko Foundation, he is set to help Nigeria in tackling malaria, which has cut many lives short.

Speaking on the objectives if the initiative, the businessman said “In this project, we will work with national and multilateral organisations. We will equally collaborate with governments, private organizations and civil society towards achieving our core objective of extending malaria intervention programmes beyond the threshold of control and palliatives. We have our eyes fixed on permanent solution to the age-long scourge.

He added: “In the course of our various interventions, we discovered that malaria scourge constitutes one of the greatest impediments to the general wellbeing and development of Africans and their societies. Most health challenges suffered by Africans are directly or indirectly traceable to malaria. Also, the parasitic disease causes huge economic loss by draining considerable funds that could have been used for support growth and general societal development. Malaria does not only cause loss of life but also interferes with athleticism, socio-economical activities and general way of life of the people over sustained period.”