Madonna Meets Family Of Her 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

It appears that Pop star, Madonna is set to take her relationship with her 25-year-old lover, Ahlamalik Williams to another level, as she meets his family.
Concise News learnt that Ahlamalik is one of her backup dancers and his father Drue, confirmed that Madonna is in love with the 25-year-old.
Even though there have been rumours in the air for quite some time, Drue, while speaking with TMZ said his son’s been dating Madonna for a little over a year now.
He revealed that they first met back in 2015 when his son auditioned for Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour … and Madonna personally picked Ahlamalik out of the group.
