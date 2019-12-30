Home » Madonna Meets Family Of 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

Madonna Meets Family Of 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

By - 2 hours ago

It appears that veteran pop star Madonna is set to take her relationship with her 25-year-old lover Ahlamalik Williams to another level as she has met with his family.

Concise News learned that Ahlamalik is one of Madonna’s backup dancers and his father, Drue, confirmed that Madonna is in love with Ahlamalik.

Even though there have been rumours about their affair, Drue, while speaking with TMZ, said his son had been dating Madonna for a little over a year.

He revealed that they first met back in 2015 when his son auditioned for Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour and Madonna personally picked Ahlamalik out of the group.

Madonna met her boyfriend’s parents in NYC after one of her shows and, just last month, she hosted Ahlamalik’s parents at one of her Ceasar’s Palace shows.
Drue says the 61-year-old singer told them she loves their son unconditionally and wants to take care of him as “Love has no age.”
He said, “My son is livin’ la Vida Loca, and I’m just happy for him.”
