Madonna Meets Family Of 25-Year-Old Boyfriend

It appears that veteran pop star Madonna is set to take her relationship with her 25-year-old lover Ahlamalik Williams to another level as she has met with his family.

Concise News learned that Ahlamalik is one of Madonna’s backup dancers and his father, Drue, confirmed that Madonna is in love with Ahlamalik.

Even though there have been rumours about their affair, Drue, while speaking with TMZ, said his son had been dating Madonna for a little over a year.

He revealed that they first met back in 2015 when his son auditioned for Madonna’s Rebel Heart Tour and Madonna personally picked Ahlamalik out of the group.