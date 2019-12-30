Latest N-Power News Today Monday 30th December 2019

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Monday December 30th, 2019, on Concise News.

Minister In Charge Of N-Power Reacts To Alleged Rift With Presidency

As the Nigerian government keeps on with the N-Power programme, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has refuted claim that the Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, was reprimanded by the Presidency.

Mrs Rhoda Ishaku Illiya, Assistant Director of Information in the ministry, said this in a statement on Friday while reacting to online reports alleging that Farouq was reprimanded by the presidency.

She stressed that at no time had the Presidency reprimanded the Minister for “excessive use of power and employment of staff beyond the financial capacity of the Ministry.”

She also said, “The Minister has at no point employed any support staff, as employment in the Federal Civil Service is guided by laid down rules and procedures and cannot be carried out at the instance of the Minister.” Read more here.

N-Power: Minister ‘Fulfills’ Promise To Batch A, Batch B Beneficiaries

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, has paid the October and November 2019 back log allowances of beneficiaries of the N-Power programme before December 20, 2019 as promised by the Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq.

In a statement signed on Friday by SA, Media to the Honourable Minister, Halima Oyelade, Farouq “assured that the kind of promptness demonstrated in the payment of the backlog as promised will be sustained.”

It would be recalled that, the Minister has on December 2, 2019 at a Press Conference promised to pay the backlog of the allowances before December 20th, 2019, and also explained that the payments were being processed while the Social Investment Programme (SIP) was being moved to the Ministry in line with a Presidential directive. Read more here.

