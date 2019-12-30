Lai Mohammed Speaks On Being Behind Hate Speech Bill

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has denied the allegation that he is behind the Hate Speech Bill at the National Assembly.

Concise News reports that addressing newsmen on Monday in Lagos, the minister said the allegation made against him by Sen. Francis Fadahunsi representing Osun East Senatorial District, ‘is fake news”.

“You must have read the fake news attributed to Sen. Fadahunsi that I am behind the hate speech bill at the National Assembly, and that the senator who is sponsoring the bill is fronting for me.

“This is a typical example of the fake news we are trying to fight.

“I am not the sponsor of the hate speech bill at the National Assembly.

“However, I remain committed to sanitising the social media.

“I have said that all stakeholders will be involved in determining the modalities for regulating the social media,” the minister said.

Fadahunsi had alleged that the minister was behind “the bill aimed at crippling quality and vibrant journalism”.

The lawmaker made the allegation while speaking with Journalists in Oshogbo.

Last week, Senate Deputy Chief Whip Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi had said that the Hate Speech Bill, if passed by the National Assembly, would address issues of discrimination associated with religious and ethnic persecution in the country.

Abdullahi said: “The threat is real. With the inclusion of Nigeria on the watch list of the United States government and sanctions to follow, it is only imperative for the legislature to act timely by introducing a law to deal with the menace which is becoming an embarrassment to the reputation of the country internationally.”

On the controversy trailing the Hate Speech bill, the Senator stated, “I can tell you that the bill is receiving strong support from Nigerians across the country.

“Notable personalities across various professions are beginning to speak out in support of the bill in the media. This is not to leave out some members of the academia that are rallying support for the bill’s passage by the National Assembly.”