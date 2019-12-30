INTERPOL Arrest Osaze In France (Here’s Why)

Men of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) have arrested the Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Osaze Osemwingie-Ero, for alleged money laundering.

Concise News reports that Ero was reportedly arrested in France since last month for being in possession of $2m.

He was said to have being detained and questioned by INTERPOL.

Political opponents claimed the money was given to him by Governor Godwin Obaseki as he was accompanying the Governor to a foreign trip.

Another source said the Commissioner was being questioned for an offence he committed seven years ago.

A top government official, who pleaded anonymity, said the state government was aware of the questioning of Osemwingie-Ero by INTEPOL for a offence committed before he was appointed by Governor Obaseki.

On the sum of $2m found on the Commissioner, the source said it was yet to be confirmed whether any money was found on him.

But the Edo State Government, in its reaction, said the alleged arrest of Osemwingie-Ero has nothing to do with Governor Obaseki.

Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said the state government could not confirm the alleged arrest of the commissioner.

According to him: “We learnt about the alleged arrest of the Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Commissioner, Hon. Osaze Osemwingie-Ero from unreliable sources on social media and we are unable to confirm either the alleged arrest or what might have led to it.

“But we can confirm without equivocation that whatever the issues might be, they are totally personal and have nothing whatsoever to do with the Edo State Government or Governor Godwin Obaseki.”

4 killed as two Edo communities dispute over land

In related news, four persons have allegedly been killed in Edo State as a result of a boundary dispute between two communities.

The land dispute, it was gathered, is between Itsukwi and Imiakabu communities in Etsako East local government area of the state.

Both communities have been claiming ownership of the land for a while but the dispute snowballed into a crisis on Friday when youths of Imiakabu blocked the road from Okpella community to North Ibie, preventing motorists and passengers from taking the route.

It was learnt that, on Saturday, a team of policemen was deployed to the area to effect arrest but the youths opened fire on them. The policemen responded and in the process, four persons were allegedly killed, including a police officer while many others sustained injuries.

This online news medium learnt that the crisis over the boundary dispute has been on for a very long time but it had never degenerated to a situation where lives are lost.

When contacted, the Public Relations officer of Police in the state, Chidi Nwabuzor, claimed no life was lost during the crisis.

He said a police officer was injured during the crisis and that the officer was receiving treatment at the intensive Care unit of Irua Specialist Hospital, Ekpoma.

The Police PRO said investigation was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.