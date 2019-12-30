How Armed Thugs Entered Edo Deputy Governor’s House

The family house of the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, was on Saturday allegedly attacked by suspected thugs, Concise News reports.

It was learned that the armed men reportedly scaled the fence into the compound and invaded the house located in Jattu-Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area.

A patrol team from the Edo State Police Command, however, responded to a distress call from the family members of the deputy governor after which the suspects were arrested.

According to a policeman, he said five of the suspects were arrested while some other members of the gang escaped. He said the suspects have been transferred to the area command while efforts are being made to arrest the others.

But the Spokesman of the state police command, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the residence of Shaibu was not the primary target of the suspect.

“Within the hours of 1 to 2am today, we received a distress call from the family that they apprehended a suspect. The DPO quickly went there and when he got there, he met a young man apprehended by the family,” he said.

“He confirmed that himself and others went to somewhere and as they chased them, they scattered for safety and he found himself in the deputy governor’s family house which is opposite the deputy governor’s house.

“He led the DPO to a house where they arrested additional four suspects. As we speak, the DPO has transferred the suspects and the recovered items to Auchi area command.”

The Edo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been in crisis since Governor Godwin Obaseki publicly fell out with the National Chairman of the party.

The disagreement between the duo has led to the faction loyal to Obaseki suspending Oshiomhole while the pro-Oshiomhole group also suspended the governor.