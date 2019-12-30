House Of Assembly Member Slumps, Dies In Sokoto

Isa Harisu, a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, on Monday slumped and died when he arrived at the office complex to attend plenary.
According to a report by The Nation, Harisu was quickly rushed to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, where he was confirmed dead.
More to come.
