Home » House Of Assembly Member Slumps, Dies In Sokoto

House Of Assembly Member Slumps, Dies In Sokoto

By - 47 minutes ago
House Of Assembly Member Slumps, Dies In Sokoto

Sokoto State House of Assembly plenary (file image courtesy: Twitter)

Isa Harisu, a member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, on Monday slumped and died when he arrived at the office complex to attend plenary.

According to a report by The Nation, Harisu was quickly rushed to the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, where he was confirmed dead.

More to come.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.