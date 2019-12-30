Governor Wike Presents Exotic Cars To Rivers Lawmakers (Video)

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly on Saturday got brand new Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) as Christmas gifts from the state Governor, Nyesome Wike.

ConciseNews understands that the governor handed out the gifts less than 24 hours after the lawmakers passed the state’s 2020 budget of N530.81bn.

While receiving the gifts at government house, Port Harcourt, the Speaker, Ikuinyi Ibani, on behalf of his colleagues commended the governor for giving priority to the welfare of lawmakers.

He added that the lawmakers will continue to work closely with the executive, adding that they will continue to give meaningful contribution in their service and their productivity will be higher

“The Governor handed to us the keys of official cars that belong to members of the State Assembly. This is how it should be and we are very grateful to him for providing such leadership and ensuring that members’ walfare are always given priority.

“Members shall continue to give meaningful contribution in their service and their productivity will be higher.”

“On behalf of the Rivers State House of Assembly, we have sent our Christmas wishes before now and it is our wish that God will grant him the enablement to continue to do what is right for the people.” he said.

Corroborating the speaker, the Deputy Speaker, Ehie Edison, governor Wike has gifted 32 members of the House official brand new Sports Utility Vehicles, PM News reports.

“We are most grateful and astonished and this gift is to aid our work. It will ensure that we can carry out our responsibilities as lawmakers.

“We assure him that we will continue to maintain this relationship and will not let the governor, Rivers government and people down,” he said.