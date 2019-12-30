Governor Ayade Gets 14-Day Ultimatum To Free Journalist Agba Jalingo

Igbo National Council (INC) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade, to release detained journalist Agba Jalingo.

Concise News reports that the group’s president, Chilos Godsent, at a press conference in Owerri, Imo State, warned that INC would storm the state to protest the detenmtion of the journalist.

He also said that the group would demand for the resignation or impeachment of the governor if the detained journalist was not freed within 14 days effective January 1.

According to Godsent, the INC would mobilise members of Civil Liberty Organizations and Human Rights Activists across Nigeria to shut down Cross River if Ayade refuses to release Jalingo.

Jalingo has been in detention since August.

“We call for the unconditional release of Comrade Agba Jalingo who was incarcerated since August 2019 by governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River State,” the group said.

“Comrade Agba Jalingo, a practicing journalist was arrested and detained on the order of governor Benedict Ayade inAugust 2019 and since then Agba Jalingo is been wantonly remanded in prison even when the purported allegations levelled against him were bailable.

“We do not know when it had become an offence in Nigeria for a citizen to demand accountability on how public fund is being spent by a public office holder, especially when the man at helms of affairs is a professor.”

The group also said, “We can no longer condole the tendencies of governor Benedict Ayade to strange Freedom of Speech and Human Rights in Cross River State, therefore turning the State into a den of despotism and dictatorship of an oppressor.

“We therefore state that if our demand to unconditionally release Comrade Agba Jalingo within fourteen days as stated is treated with levity, INC will not hesitate to mobilize the entire Civil Society Organizations and Human Rights activists to storm Calabar for mother of all protest to demand for the immediate resignation or impeachment of governor Benedict Ayade as Governor of Cross River State.”