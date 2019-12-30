Globe Soccer Awards Winners List As Ronaldo Claims Prize (Photos)

Cristiano Ronaldo has was among the winners at the 2019 Dubai Globe Soccer Awards as he claimed the Best Men’s Player of the Year for a record sixth time.

This news medium learned that Ronaldo, 34, was handed the prize in a ceremony at the Madinat Jumeirah, with England’s Lucy Bronze winning the inaugural award for Best Woman.

Also, Liverpool’sJurgen Klopp was voted the Best Coach, Alisson Becker as the Best Goalkeeper, and the ­European champions named the Best Club.

Ronaldo has been in fine form for Juventus and Portugal this year as he scored 21 goals in Serie A to fire the Turin club to an eighth successive Scudetto.

He also led Portugal, scoring a hat-trick in the semi-final, to glory in the maiden edition of the UEFA Nations League.

The former Real Madrid man scored his 99th goal for Portugal in a clash, last month, against Luxembourg in the EURO 2020 qualifiers.

While speaking after he was handed the prize, Ronaldo thanked his family, and teammates in Juventus and Portugal.

“I have to thank my family, my girlfriend, my boy there, Cristiano, my three kids who are waiting for me in the hotel, my friends, my teammates of Juventus and the national team, my agent, all the people here tonight who support this gala,” Ronaldo said.

Always with me 👨‍👩‍👦❤️ pic.twitter.com/NlDOlqx9Rq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 30, 2019

“I have to say thank you to the Arabic community, which is always great with me. I have to thank Dubai as well – it’s a marvellous place to be, I’m coming every year and I love this place.

“And finally to thank [everyone] who voted for me. It’s a great honour to be here and receive this amazing award. I hope to be here next year to receive this award, of course. Thanks to everyone, and a happy New Year.”

Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2019 Winners List

Globe Soccer Awards

🏆 @cristiano : best player of the year

🏆 @joaofelix70 : best revelation player

🏆 Jorge Mendes : best agent of the year pic.twitter.com/jeHpDfxQw7 — Polaris Sports (@polarissports_) December 29, 2019

Below is the full list of winners for the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards 2019:

Best Men’s Player: Cristiano Ronaldo

Best Women’s Player: Lucy Bronze

Best Referee: Stephanie Frappart

Best Revelation Player: Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid and Portugal)

Best Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Best Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Best Club: Liverpool

Best Academy: Ajax and Benfica

Best Agent: Jorge Mendes

Best Partnership of the Year Award by SportBusiness: Manchester City and SAP

Best Sporting Director: Andrea Berta (Atletico Madrid)

Best Young Arab Player: Achraf Hakimi

Best Arab Club: Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) – Kooora

Best Arab Player: Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al-Nassr FC, Saudi Arabia) – Kooora

Player Career Award: Miralem Pjanic and Ryan Giggs