FG To Withdraw Troops From Parts Of Nigeria In 2020

The Federal Government will withdraw troops from some parts of the country with effect from the first quarter of 2020, Concise News reports.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the security meeting with President Muhamadu Buhari held on Monday at the Presidential Villa.

Ibas said that the withdrawal was to allow the Nigeria police and other civilian security agents to take over the duties of ensuring the security of lives and property in such places.

The Naval Chief, however, noted that the withdrawals would be done only after an assessment of the situation on the ground.

He conceded that the recent activities of insurgents in the North East was a concern but gave the assurance that the military would comply with the President’s directive to intensify efforts in the coming year.

Ibas was also confident that the military would soon take possession of some equipment that would enable it to react more promptly to any situation of any security breach in the country.

Those present include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

Others are the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, among others.

A notable absentee was the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, but a senior officer of the Nigerian Army sat in his place.

Also present were government officials including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.