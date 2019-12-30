FG Approves Establishment Of Six New Colleges Of Education

The Federal Government has established six new Colleges of Education in each geo-political zone in the West African country.

Concise News reports that the Public Relations Officer of National Commission for Colleges of Education, Ameh Isaac revealed this in a statement.

According to Ameh, the newly-approved institutions would be situated in Bauchi, Benue, Ebonyi, Osun, Sokoto, and Edo states, where there were no presence of Federal Colleges of Education.

This is as he said details on the take-off of the institutions would be published via the committee set up by the Federal Ministry of Education to be chaired by Permanent Secretary of Education.

Free Education Bill Scales Another Hurdle

Meanwhile, the bill seeking free basic education and two others scaled through the second reading two weeks ago in Nigeria’s House of Representatives.

Concise News understands that while the aforementioned bill seeks legal backing to make free, compulsory, and basic education a fundamental human right for Nigerians, another bill proposes punishment for the police or any other law enforcement agent who refuses to arrest any person as directed by a legislative house in Nigeria.

The lawmakers are attempting to amend the Legislative Houses Powers and Privileges Act 2017 to that effect.

This bill, sponsored by the Speaker of the House, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, and Hon. Luke Onofiok, also seeks to prescribe the punishment for contempt of legislative houses.

It provides an exception to the kind of person to be compelled by a legislative house. They include the president, governors, deputy governors, diplomats and their agents, as well as international organisations like the United Nations, African Union, European Union, Ecowas, and Common Wealth.

The third bill seeks alteration to the Constitution to provide for a timetable for submitting the names of ministerial or commissioners-nominees with their respective portfolios attached.