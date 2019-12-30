FG Allays Fears Over Debt Profile, Puts Total Public Debt Stock At $83b

The Federal Government on Monday said the total public debt stock of the nation stands at $83 billion.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this while addressing a press conference on in Ikeja, Lagos State.

The minister lamented that the country’s debt stock was being misrepresented by those he described as scaremongers.

According to Mohammed, Nigeria is not in debt trouble as being circulated as the nation is within a reasonable debt to its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio.

He explained that the debt was an accumulation of successive government activities, adding that the economic state of the country was good.

The minister noted that the economy has grown in the year 2019 under review, adding that the oil and non-oil sectors performed better than they did in 2018.

He also highlighted some of the feats recorded by the government in the areas of anti-corruption war and security.

According to Mohammed, the corruption fight was largely successful and while security, especially the insurgency in the North East has been tackled properly.

He, however, admitted that there were still pockets of attacks in the region, saying the government was on top of the situation.

The minister also informed the reporters that the government has made progress in providing food for the people, saying Nigeria was close to food self-sufficiency.

Also, the minister defended the continued closure of the nation’s borders, saying it has helped local food production and curbed crime and violent activities.

He said benefit of border closure, according to Mohammed, is the decline noticed in the rate of illegal migration into the country.