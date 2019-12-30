Ex-Southampton Star Hails Super Eagles Player Aribo

A former Southampton star Neil McCann has hailed Super Eagles playmaker Joe Aribo for his showing as Rangers stunned Celtic in a Scottish League derby, Sunday.

Concise News understands that Aribo played the full duration of the game between the two Old firm rivals on Sunday as the Gers claimed a 2-1 win over Celtic.

Speaking after the match, Neil McCann hailed Aribo for his sparkling form during the encounter on Sunday.

According to him, the Nigerian gave more than 100% despite playing in a more advanced role in the tensed encounter.

“Aribo has been very good today – he’s properly put in a shift defensively, and went beyond, even when he’s looked tired. It’s the hardest I’ve seen him work,” he told the BBC.

With the win, Steve Gerrard’s Rangers are now two points behind their rivals and league leaders Celtic but have a game in hand.