EPL: Liverpool To Sign Super Eagles Striker Victor Osimhen

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is set to bid for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as the reigning European champions seek to bolster their squad, Concise News reports.

Concise News reports that Osimhen, 21, teamed up with Lille in June 2019 and has attracted massive interests from big European sides following a sparkling start to the life in France.

Barcelona, Spurs and Chelsea are all interested in the Nigerian but if reports in England are anything to go by, Liverpool’s Klopp will hijack the lanky forward.

Klopp has told the Reds’ scout to give him a detailed report about the player as the Premier League leaders hunt for glory in Europe.

Although Liverpool have Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, Klopp wants competition for them and sees Osimhen as the perfect player for that.

Osimhen’s age makes him suited for Klopp’s long-term plans with the Reds but would wait until the summer to price away Lille’s prized asset.