‘Daddy, How Market?’, Atiku’s Son Banters Him On Twitter Over Chelsea Vs Arsenal

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his son Mustapha Abubakar engaged in a hilarious Twitter banter on Sunday over the outcome of English Premier League match between Chelsea vs Arsenal.

The match which saw Arsenal in a 1-0 lead at the end of the first 45 minutes eventually ended 2-1 in favour of Chelsea.

Atiku’s son Mustapha, who is apparently a Chelsea fan threw the first banter when he took to his handle @HHMustaphaAA to ask: Daddy, How market? and went on to tweet: ‘Market no be good for Daddy today.

Mustapha was responding to an earlier tweet by Atiku when he commended the first goal for Arsenal by Aubameyang.

Daddy, how market? 😂 https://t.co/NglAjbiqGT — Alhaji Mustapha Abu Bakr (@HHMustaphaAA) December 29, 2019

The former Presidential candidate in his response tweeted: “Musty, in the words of Timaya, I can’t kill myself”.

Musty, in the words of Timaya, I can't kill myself. 😄 https://t.co/C9WRByzR9s — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) December 29, 2019

The response which got over 15,000 likes and almost 5,000 retweets as at time of this report, also got a lot of reaction from Nigerian who decided to join the banter.

Some who tweeted teased Mustapha that he was not going to eat for one week, others jocularly called him out for disrespecting his old father while some other also joined the party to tease Atiku.