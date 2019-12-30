Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Big At 2019 Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo on Sunday was crowned Best Men’s Player of the Year at the 2019 Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

After winning the previous edition, Ronaldo was again voted as the best player as he ends the year with this award after coming 3rd in ‘The Best’ and the ‘Ballon d’Or’.

It was a very Portuguese ceremony, as Joao Félix was chosen as the best young player in 2019 and Jorge Mendes as the best agent.

He ended 2019 at a good level after winning the Serie A with Juventus and the Nations League with Portugal. In the Champions League, his competition, he couldn’t get past the Quarter Finals.

Ronaldo beat Saido Mané, Allison Becker, Virgil Van Dijk, Leo Messi, Bernardo Silva, and Mohamed Salah to win the prestigious award in Dubai, UAE.

“I have to thank my family, my girlfriend, my boy there, Cristiano, my three kids who are waiting for me in the hotel, my friends, my teammates of Juventus and the national team, my agent, all the people here tonight who support this gala,” Ronaldo was quoted as saying by the National.

“I have to say thank you to the Arabic community, which is always great with me. I have to thank Dubai as well – it’s a marvellous place to be, I’m coming every year and I love this place.

“And finally to thank [everyone] who voted for me. It’s a great honour to be here and receive this amazing award. I hope to be here next year to receive this award, of course. Thanks to everyone, and a happy New Year.”