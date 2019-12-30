Crashed Marriage: Oluwo Of Iwo Lays Curses On Those ‘Judging Wrongly’

With so much unraveling since collapse of marriage between the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdurrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, and his estranged wife, Chanel chin, he has laid curses on people judging him.

Oba Akanbi, in a new post on his Instagram handle, accused people of judging him wrongly without knowing the truth about their marriage issues.

Recall that a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Oluwo Palace, Alli Ibraheem, reads that the controversial monarch said he and Chanel were leaving each other due to an irreconcilable difference.

The statement reads: ”This is to inform the general public most especially friends and associates of the Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, that Ms Chanel Chin is an ex-queen of his majesty.”

Meanwhile, the ex-queen had in an Instagram post said accused the monarch of fabricating stories and publicly destroying people.

But in an post early Monday morning, Oba Akanbi said: “All those who are judging Oluwo of Iwoland Oba Adewale Akanbi regarding his marital issues now, I have this to say to you…. if I ever did evil or show anything other than love in this my immediate past union, let God Almighty judge me and put the curse on my head and remove the crown from me but if I’m righteous enough in this marriage, may God let me reign for long and always overcome all adversaries and calamities that may come my way.

“May evil befall the one that did evil to each other in the marriage Amen. To all who choose to judge without knowing the truth, I forgive you and may God forgive you too but from this moment on, if you judge me without knowing the truth, may the evil that was perpetrated against me be done to you and may your children experience what I went through in this past relationship of mine. AMEN!!! I came out alive and victorious by the grace and power of God Almighty because I’m a special breed by God Almighty.

“I came in peace and love to all humanity thank you and God bless you all abundantly pelu Ashe Oba Kan soso tounje kabio kosi