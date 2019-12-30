Can’t People Have Sex For Sake Of Having Sex? Dayo Amusa Asks

Dayo Amusa (source: Instagram)Nollywood actress, Dayo Amusa has wondered why women who enjoy having sexual relationships are berated and tagged as “having less or no respect for themselves.

According to Amusa, the society we are has placed so much importance on sexual intimacy to an extent that women are shamed for engaging in it.

The beautiful actress, who said she enjoys having sex reiterated that women do not have to justify themselves when it occurs, adding that it is their body.

Amusa said “I enjoy having sex. I mean good Sexual intercourse. You know the thing that people do that is acceptable in society if you’re married, or if you’re trying to conceive a baby or if you’ve been in a partnership with somebody for sometime but most definitely not acceptable if you have sex with somebody on the first date or if you have sex with somebody that you don’t know all that well.

“Why can’t people just have sex for the sake of having sex? Why the actual fuck does a woman that enjoys having sexual relationships with a partner or partners automatically make people jump to the conclusion that the woman doesn’t respect herself? Why does a woman have to justify herself? I don’t give a fuck if you sleep with 200 people or you’ve only ever been with 1 or none.

“I don’t give a fuck if you’re sleeping with one partner, or you’re sleeping with two, three or twenty partners. I don’t give a fuck if you have sex on the first date or wait until the 30th date. Want to know why I don’t give a fuck? Because it’s none of my fucking business.

“You know your body, and at the end of the day it’s your body, therefore, you make the rules. Why are women being shamed for having sexual relationships?

“The sad part is the majority of it is women shaming other women. SUPPORT EACH OTHER FOR FUCK SAKES. SEX IS A NATURAL HUMAN INTERACTION. Fuck who you want, when you want, where you want. You don’t owe an explanation to anybody. And you surely are not “disrespecting yourself” because you enjoy having sex. Be transparent, and educate yourself before expressing such stupidity. But make sure you are playing safe o. Make safe choices.”