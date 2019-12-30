Following her rape saga with Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of Commomwealth Of Zion Assembly (COZA), celebrity photographer Busola Dakolo has made the list of This Day’s 2019 “Game Changers”list.

Recall that Busola had publicly accused Fatoyinbo of raping her on two different occasions in 2002 in her family house when she was a teenager.

The celebrity photographer further sued Fatoyinbo, demanding that the COZA Pastor publishes an apology to her on the front page of at least two national newspapers, noting that the apology should also run on two national television stations for seven days running consecutively.

Honoring her for taking such step to open up on such ordeal, which is silently killing many women, the local newspaper honoured the celebrity photographer.

Also on the list is Burna Boy, Femi Otedola, Anthony Joshua, Aliko Dangote, Aisha Buhari, Omoyele Sowore, Sosoliso crash survivor Kechi Okwuchi among others.

Disclosing this, her husband and singer, Timi Dakolo took to Instagram to shower praises on his wife.

The singer wrote “Dear @busoladakolo I salute you. You are a woman of unexplainable strength and courage. Thank you for having the boldness to expose Evil.You have sounded the alarm to rapists that there is no hiding place for these evil people,Not even the church pulpit. Most importantly,you have sprinkled courage and strength to women and men who would never have thought their truth stood a chance,that whenever they gather the strength to speak up,they should. For AWARENESS IS A BIG VICTORY in every way. Now the world knows and can put a face to it.I salute your strength and courage.”

