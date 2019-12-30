Buratai Absent As Security Chiefs Brief Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday hosted Nigeria’s Service Chiefs in Abuja to receive security briefing.

The President had a meeting with the top military men in the country at the Presidential Villa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The details of the meeting have not yet been known at the time of this report.

The Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd) led the services chiefs were to the meeting.

Those present include the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; and the Chief of Naval Staff, Ibok Ekwe Ibas.

Others are the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu; and Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, among others.

A notable absentee was the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, but a senior officer of the Nigerian Army sat in his place.

Also present were government officials including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha; and the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno.