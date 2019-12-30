Buhari Places Travel Restrictions On Ministers, Others

President Muhammadu Buhari has placed travel restrictions on all his ministers and other heads of Departments and Agencies, Concise News reports.

Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Minister Lai Mohammed, made this known in a press conference on Monday.

According to Mohammed, president Buhari has directed that no minister should go on foreign trips more than twice in a quarter that means a minister can only travel out of the country eight times in a year.

He added that no minister on a trip outside the shores of the country should go with more than four aides, who should be relevant to the trip.

Lai Mohammed also disclosed that government officials below the rank of ministers are henceforth entitled to fewer aides, adding that estacode would no longer be calculated on an hourly basis.

More to come…