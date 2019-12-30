Buhari, Pastor Tunde Bakare Meet In Presidential Villa

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met with his former presidential running mate and Pastor of the Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, at the presidential villa, Abuja.
Concise News reports that the clergyman did not speak to State House Correspondents on the outcome.
It was learned that Bakare, who ran with Buhari in the 2011 presidential election, pleaded with reporters, while leaving the villa, that he had a flight to catch and promised to return in January, 2020.
The pastor had in September this year declared that he would be Nigeria’s next President come 2023.
