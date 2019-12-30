Home » Brazil Fines Facebook $1.6 Million For Improper Sharing Of User Data

Brazil’s Ministry of Justice said on Monday it has fined U.S. tech giant Facebook Inc 6.6 million reais ($1.64 million) for improperly sharing user data.

In a statement, the ministry said the fine is the first applied to Facebook in Brazil this year and follows the misuse of data by Cambridge Analytica in 2018.

Facebook did not immediately respond to request for comment, according to report by Reuters.

