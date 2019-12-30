Arsenal Vs Chelsea: Lampard Praises Gunners’ Coach Despite Loss

Chelsea coach Frank Lampard has praised his Arsenal counterpart, Mikel Arteta, despite the Blues’ 1-2 win over the Gunners in a Premier League encounter on Sunday.

Concise News reported that Chelsea left it late with goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham to secure three points in Arteta’s first home game for the North London side.

Speaking after the match, Lampard hailed Arteta for the Gunners’ defensive setup in the Premier League encounter, saying it made it hard for his side to play.

“When we played as we did at Tottenham last week, I probably would have questioned my sanity if I had come to Arsenal and we played four at the back and it had gone that way in the first half-hour,’ the former Derby County coach said.

“For me, the main thing in the first half-hour was not the tactics, it was the spirit and the fight. Arsenal were quicker, we were lethargic, they were brave, we were nervous.”

He added: “You say I was decisive but I could have made the change after 10 minutes, and not just Emerson coming off, any of the players could to change it slightly.

“It is hard to convey a message with your voice on the sidelines with this sort of atmosphere so sometimes it has to be a gesture.

“We changed and it got better. ‘Mikel Arteta is not silly. He saw us play at Tottenham and found a way to pin our five back.

“We had three men marking one at the back and they had numbers in midfield and they won all the second balls, and that had to change.”