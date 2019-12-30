Akon’s Tweet About ‘Lil Bro’ Wizkid Sparks Online Debate

Senegalese-American singer, Akon‘s tweet on Monday referring to Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid as his “lil bro” has sparked a debate on social network.

Concise News reports that the two highly-rated stars met in Ghana at the self-acclaimed ‘Africa’s Biggest Urban Music Beach Festival’ – Afro Nation Ghana.

Akon posted a picture of the two entertainers on his verified Twitter handle, and his caption started a hot conversation on Twitter.

Wizkid’s compatriot, M.I Abaga was not too pleased with Akon’s “lil bro” description of Wizkid. But while some Nigerians backed him, others said Akon has done nothing wrong.

Me and my lil bro @wizkidayo at AFRONATION Ghana! pic.twitter.com/PjsgXpIsju — AKON (@Akon) December 30, 2019

OG abeg chill with that lil bro yan https://t.co/pdHteEtZVW — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) December 30, 2019

Check out some reactions below:

I’m not saying Akon ain’t bigger than Wizkid, but I’m gonna make some things clear. Wizkid Net worth is above $20M Grammys:

Both are still a nominees MOBO: Wizkid – 3

Akon – 1 Billboard Music Awards: Wizkid – 3

Akon – 1 Total awards won: Wizkid – 60+

Akon – 36 https://t.co/4gMfSsNFpy — if my tweet pain you, drink sniper (@Sakpo007) December 30, 2019

Yeah he’s a lil bro to you. Musically, age, financially, in everything life Akon is bigger wizkid💯 . https://t.co/MEWnpFi2S7 — IJOBAPOLY🚀🤞 (@sodiq_ololade) December 30, 2019

I know akon is great legend to we Africans but Wizkid even has more awards than akon. So what are u saying. Wizkid won Mobo awards akon wins nothing — Latskillzzz (@latskillzzz) December 30, 2019

Compared to Akon , Wiz Na smallie unto every bit yea drag am 😂 — Ayodeji (@AyoJaguda) December 30, 2019

I don’t see a problem with Akon addressing Wizkid as “Lil Bro”. Afterall, he’s not his mate in the first place. I am sure Wizzy himself is cool with it. Let’s stop taking panadol for other people’s headache. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) December 30, 2019

Is there anything Wizkid has more than Akon ? Even Children, Akon has 6 So why is MI triggered? — Trouble Maker 😒(G.O). (@ObongRoviel) December 30, 2019

Once upon a time, Akon dropped worldwide hits, back to back. Top American musicians queued up to feature him. He remains a legend and a senior man in the game. Wizzy is RIGHTFULLY his lil bro because Akon has been there. — Mr. Kay (@KayBabaaa) December 30, 2019

Akon called Wizkid his lil brother and MI went begging for respect. The age difference between Akon & Wizkid is >>> 10 years. MI to Vector few months ago – “Cos I’m short doesn’t mean my son shouldn’t dobale” MI is 38yrs, Vector is 35yrs. MI the rat 🐀 strikes again 🤡 — Axis (@Iam_abdoolaxis) December 30, 2019

So it’s now illegal for Akon to call Wizkid “Kid bro”, typical Nigerians, once you have money, arrogance begins to creep in. MI should be the defender of the decade shaa. — Obi Of Onitsha🇨🇦 (@cliqik) December 30, 2019