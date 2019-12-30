Home » Akon’s Tweet About ‘Lil Bro’ Wizkid Sparks Online Debate

Akon’s Tweet About ‘Lil Bro’ Wizkid Sparks Online Debate

By - 49 minutes ago on December 30, 2019
Akon's Tweet About 'Lil Bro' Wizkid Sparks Online Debate

Akon and Wizkid met in Ghana

Senegalese-American singer, Akon‘s tweet on Monday referring to Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid as his “lil bro” has sparked a debate on social network.

Concise News reports that the two highly-rated stars met in Ghana at the self-acclaimed ‘Africa’s Biggest Urban Music Beach Festival’ – Afro Nation Ghana.

Akon posted a picture of the two entertainers on his verified Twitter handle, and his caption started a hot conversation on Twitter.

Wizkid’s compatriot, M.I Abaga was not too pleased with Akon’s “lil bro” description of Wizkid. But while some Nigerians backed him, others said Akon has done nothing wrong.

Check out some reactions below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria’s No.1 Inverters 

Be the first to know…Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. 

Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid…get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply. 


Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.