2023: Igbo Group Issues Strong Warning To Arewa Youth Leader

The Igbo National Council (INC) has warned Yerima Shettima not to throw the country into a political crisis ahead of the 2023 presidential elections in Nigeria.

Concise News reports that the INC in a statement on Sunday called on the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) and other northern political leaders to call Yerima to order, immediately.

Yerima who is an Arewa Youth leader had said Ndigbo should not produce the country’s President in 2023.

But the INC in the statement claimed that Yerima has been misinforming Nigerians that the North has sacrificed more for the country.

“Yerima Shettima is the purported leader of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum that some years ago issued quit order to the Igbo people living in the Northern States of Nigeria,” the statement said.

“The same Yerima has in recent times been misinforming ignorant Nigerians that the North has made more sacrifices more than any other tribe in building Nigeria.

“We wish to use this opportunity to set the record straight and properly educate Yerima Shettima and his co-travellers on the wrong part of history, that since the creation of Nigeria no tribe, race or group has made more sacrifices in building Nigeria than the Igbo Race.

“The Igbo race has invested unquantifiable human and material resources to keep Nigeria alive since its creation even to an extent we lost millions of lives during the genocide of 1966, and till date, our mineral resources are been plundered and used to fund the North.

“Consequently, in the spirit of reconciliation, fairness, justice and equity, the only geopolitical zone more ripe to produce the President of Nigeria is 2023 is the South-East zone.”