2020: Nigerians To Face Hard Times, Shehu Sani Predicts

A former Senator of Kaduna Central Shehu Sani has predicted that Nigerians will face hard times in 2020 under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News reports that Senator Sani said the Buhari government does not have what it takes to lead Nigerians right.

He spoke on Sunday during a Hausa Language programme, captioned “Kai kadai gayya” on Kaduna based Invicta FM Radio Sunday afternoon.

“Nigerians are suffering because the people in government have asked them to persevere. But the truth of the matter is that, none of the leaders’ children are suffering, none of their wives are suffering,” he said.

“Their children school abroad, their wives go on holiday abroad. It is possible some of the distant relations are suffering because some people don’t take care of their relatives.

“So, it is disturbing to note that, some sections of the masses are deceiving themselves by thinking that, the leaders love them, and the leaders are also suffering like themselves.”

According to him, “They are not suffering, their families are not suffering. But some masses are killing themselves because of leaders who don’t care for them.

“They should stop complaining to Nigerians that, they met Nigeria in bad shape. If things were in good shape in the first place, you won’t be called to come and rule.

“Whoever looks at history and see the time that, past leaders like Sardauna came into power, they did a lot.

“Sardauna established Ahmadu Bello University, he opened roads, he boosted agriculture, he boosted education and educated people.

“If you have not forgotten, the colonialists wanted to give Nigeria independence in 1957, but Sardauna said, no, the North was not ready, that they needed more time.

“The colonialists then gave three more years. Within that, three years he was able to do what positioned North in a state of independence, by educating people, in such a way that, Nigeria would not be given independence and North will now be left behind, because he knew what he was doing.

“But if you give this present government 50 more years to rule, this is how the masses will suffer for those 50 years. The masses are being deceived with promises.

”The present leaders keep deceiving people that things are in bad state and that the past governments were responsible.

“This government doesn’t have any other song except blaming the past government. The issue should be, what have you done since assumption of office?

“Secondly, the democratic government has tenure. Since the day you come on board, you know the day you are leaving office.

“When they came on board, didn’t they meet electricity, water, industries? What is expected of them is to add value to the development they met on ground.

“Their predecessors didn’t complain over what they met on ground, but today’s government is always disturbing us with noise that their predecessors are thieves.

“The truth of the matter is, if these people continue to disturb them with complaints about their predecessors and ask them to be patient, the masses should ask them, when exactly are we going to start enjoying ourselves? Because time is going.

“Are the masses going to wait and be told to wait till eternity for succour? Any leader that knows what he is doing, knows when he came to power and when he will leave.”

He added: “So if this sitting government is truthful, let it tell Nigerians when things will go back to how they met them, not even talking about what they will add.

“But, I am assuring you that this hardship that Nigerians are even experiencing, is a joke compared to what would be happening in this coming year and beyond because the measures the government is taking are not measures to bring succour to the masses but to increase power for powerful and increase hardship for the masses.”