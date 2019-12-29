West Ham’s Hammer Falls On Pellegrini After Defeat To Leicester

West Ham have sacked manager Manuel Pellegrini after a 2-1 home defeat by Leicester City in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Concise News understands that the former Manchester City manager was sacked after West Ham’s ninth loss in 12 matches.

By virtue of this loss, the Hammers are in 17th spot, one point above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, former West Ham boss David Moyes, who managed the London side for six months between November 2017 and May 2018, is among the candidates being considered to replace the Chilean.

“It is with great disappointment that we’ve had to make this decision,” said joint-chairman David Sullivan.

“It has become clear that a change is required to get the club back on track in line with our ambitions this season.

“We felt it was necessary to act now in order to give the new manager as much time as possible to try and achieve that goal.”

The former Real Madrid head coach leaves after 18 months in charge, having been appointed in May 2018 on a three-year deal.