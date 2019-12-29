West Ham Vs Leicester: Fans Vote Iheanacho “Man of the Match”

Leicester City fans have voted Nigeria international Kelechi Iheanacho man of the match following the Foxes hard-earned 2-1 away win against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday night.

Iheanacho won 38.4% of the votes cast by Leicester fans, while Demarai Gray who scored the second goal, came second with 25% votes.

Hamza Choudhury, who was also one of the key performers for the Foxes in the game, came third with 21.6% votes.

Iheanacho who was on for 90 minutes in the game, won a penalty for Leicester in the 12th minute after he was felled inside the box by Lukasz Fabianski which was missed by Gray.

The Super Eagles forward headed Brendan Rodgers’ men in front five minutes before the break.

The Hammers were handed a lifeline when Pablo Fornals equalised on the stroke of half-time, but Leicester went on to secure all three points when Gray scored the winning goal six minutes before the hour mark.

Iheanacho has now scored three goals in four league appearances for Leicester this season.